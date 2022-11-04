Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of ACF/RFO Main examination 2021 today, November 4. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 49 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main exam. The exam was conducted from April 3 to 20 in Prayagraj for a total of 7984 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1 post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and 15 of Range Forest Officer (RFO).

Steps to download ACF/RFO Main 2021 result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FOREST / RANGE FOREST OFFICER EXAM-2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.