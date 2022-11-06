Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the exams of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer on November 7. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC exams will conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer exams on November 12 and 13. The time will be from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Here’s BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management exam notice.

Steps to download BPSC admit card 2022: