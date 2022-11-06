BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management admit card 2022 release date out; check notice here
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the exams of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer on November 7. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
BPSC exams will conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer exams on November 12 and 13. The time will be from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.
The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.
Steps to download BPSC admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- Login using Username and Password
- Click on the admit card link (when availble)
- The BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.