Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the exams of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer today, November 7. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC exams will conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer exams on November 12 and 13. The time will be from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Here’s BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management exam notice.

Steps to download BPSC admit card 2022:

  1. Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Login using Username and Password
  3. Click on the admit card link (when availble)
  4. The BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management admit card will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout.