The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional seat allotment result of MHT CET CAP round-3 on November 9. Once released, candidates will be able to download their seat allotment results from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

After accepting the seat, candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting the required documents and payment of the fee after CAP round 3 between November 10 and 12.

Online submission and confirmation of option form of MHT CET CAP round 3 through candidate’s login by the candidate can be done by today.

Steps to check MHT CET round 3 result 2022: