The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Forest Guard (under Advt No 07/2022). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Forest Guard exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 13. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Forest Guard vacancies.

Candidates are advised to revisit the website on November 11 to know thier Examination Centre Address details.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Steps to download PSSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Advertisements tab Click on admit card link for Forest Guard Key in your Application Number, Mobile No and Date of Birth and submit

The PSSSB Forest Guard admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

