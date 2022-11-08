The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant today, November 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in till November 28. The last date to pay the fee is November 30.

The CBT examination is scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of January 2023.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 186 Assistant Accountant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) in any recognized university in India. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” Click on the apply link against ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts Register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a computer-based test (CBT) exam.

