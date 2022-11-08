The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Inspector of Factories. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from November 10 to December 1. The edit window will open from November 12 to 18, 2022.

The WBPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies of Inspector of Factories in WB Factories Service under the Labour Department, WB.

Here’s WBPSC Factories Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 36 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent; and (ii) At least 5 (five) years experience in an Engineering Workshop or Plant of repute.

Fee

