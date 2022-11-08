Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card link for various posts of Senior Cameraman, Photographer, Indexer and Assistant Operator-2022 under I & PR Advertisement. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2022. The exam for the post of Indexer will be conducted for the duration of 1 hour, for Senior Cameraman and Photographer, the exam duration is 2 hours.

“Covid-19 appropriate behavior, like the use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wearing of 3 (three) layer masks must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of the examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for the Recruitment to the posts of Senior Cameraman, Photographer, Indexer & Assistant Operator-2022 under I & PR Advertisement” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

