The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the final answer key released for the post of Clerk IT (under Advt No 15/2022). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk IT exam 2022 was conducted on October 22. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 10 vacancies of Clerk IT.

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the “Advertisements” tab Click on “Click Here to View the Final Answer Key for the exam dated 22/10/2022 for the post of Clerk IT Advertisement No 15/2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout or future reference

