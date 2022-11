Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department. Only PET 2021-qualified candidates are eligible to apply.

Here’s UPSSSC Forest Guard notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree is any if the subject mentioned in notification. The candidate must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2021.

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. The exam date will be announced later. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2022: