Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Lecturer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam 2022 was conducted on September 27 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam was held for posts advertised under Advt. Nos. 21/2020, 40/2020 & 61/2020. The answer keys were released on September 30.

The results have been declared for the posts of Lecture Hindi, Economics and Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. The result includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer result 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for relevant subject The BPSC Lecturer result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links:

Economics (21/2020)

Computer Science and Engineering/Technology (40/2020)

Hindi (61/2020)