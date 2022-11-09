Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of District Commandant under Advt No 28/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in from today, November 9, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 29.

HPSC has notified 6 vacancies for District Commandant (Group-B) in Haryana Home Guards & Civil Defence. The pay scale for the post is Rs 9300-34800+5400.

Here’s HPSC District Commandant recruitment 2022 notification 28/2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-27 years as on October 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Graduates having Home Guards / Civil Defence or NCC certificate or Military services. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the “Advertisements” section Click on the apply link for District Commandant posts

Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.