The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC Stenographer exam 2022 will be held on November 17 and 18 in computer-based examination mode.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Steps to download SSC Steno admit card 2022:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘Stenographer’ – click on admit card link (when available) Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC Stenographer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.