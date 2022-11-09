SSC Stenographer admit card 2022 expected soon, exam on November 17, 18
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.
The SSC Stenographer exam 2022 will be held on November 17 and 18 in computer-based examination mode.
Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.
Steps to download SSC Steno admit card 2022:
- Visit the regional websites of SSC
- Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘Stenographer’ – click on admit card link (when available)
- Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth
- The SSC Stenographer admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.