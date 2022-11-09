Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the provisional answer key for Group 1 and 2 combined recruitment examinations. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, again the released answer key till November 12 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

“In respect of any erroneous questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidate can submit his objections through the link displayed online on this website. After uploading the link, the date for taking objections has been done till 12/11/2022. After that the link will be deactivated,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on November 4 and 5, 2022.

The Joint Recruitment Examination is being conducted for the posts of District Senior Horticulture Development Officer, Manager (Quality Controller) (Executive) under Group-1 Sub-Group-1 and Rural Horticulture Development Officer and Assistant Quality Controller under Group-2 Sub-Group-1 Combined Recruitment Examination for the Posts of K (Executive) - 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 1, 2 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.