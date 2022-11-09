Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE) 2022 today, November 9. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the officiaala website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 780 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment, of which, 340 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I and 440 candidates for appointment in Category-II. The Personality Test was conducted from July to October, 2022.

“The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 845 vacancies.

Steps to download CMSE 2021 final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CMSE 2021 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMSE 2021 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.