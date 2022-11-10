The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will today, November 10, close the online registration window for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at ignou.ac.in. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per course (Theory courses and practical/lab courses).

Candidates can apply for the exam with the late fee of Rs 1100 from November 11 to 15, 2022. The exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on December 2, 2022, and conclude on January 5, 2023.

Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Steps to apply for TEE December 2022

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on December TEE 2022 application link Key in your login details and proceed with application Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.