Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Computer Draughtsman Grade-II in A.P Survey and Land Records Sub-ordinate Service. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 30 at psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8 vacancies for Computer Draughtsman (Grade-II).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10) and obtained a National Council of Vocational Training Certificate in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade in any recognized ITI.

Here’s APPSC Computer Draughtsman recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 80 towards the examination fee. However, the following categories of candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee Rs 80 only.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register and create profile and then apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the application and download a copy

