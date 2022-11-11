Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conclude the online registration process for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022 today, November 11. Candidates can apply for the examination at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB CET 12th level notification 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB CET 12th level 2022

Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the apply now link for ‘COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (SENIOR SECONDARY LEVEL) - 2022 (RSSB)’

Go to registration and complete registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.