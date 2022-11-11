Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Sub-Inspector of Fisheries in Tamil Nadu Fisheries Subordinate Service at the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from November 16-18.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 24 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Fisheries in the Fisheries Department. The pay scale is Rs 35900-113500 (Level-13). The examination for this post will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Method on February 7, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2022. There is no upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) Must possess a Diploma in Fisheries Technology and Navigation awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu. (or) (ii) Must possess a Science Degree with Zoology as main subject. (or) (iii) Must possess a Degree of Bachelor of Fisheries Science. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Here’s TNPSC Fisheries SI recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the CBT examination subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Fisheries SI recruitment 2022:



Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.