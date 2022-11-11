Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the exam date for the Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022. The APPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam (Objective type) was scheduled to be conducted on December 18. Candidates can check the notice at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the APPSC Group 1 prelims exam will be held on January 8, 2023.

“It is hereby informed that the Preliminary Examination for Group-I Services scheduled to be held on 18.12.2022 is postponed due to administrative reasons. The Preliminary Examination will be held on 08.01.2023 as per scheduled timings,” the notice said.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Here’s APPSC Group 1 postponement notice.