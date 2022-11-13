Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Hydrogeologist, Junior Time Scale (JTS) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website UPSConline.nic.in till December 1.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 160 vacancies in different posts and departments. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification Advt 21/2022.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference