Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has started the online application process for selection of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in till December 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is applicable to reserved category candidates, female candidates and third gender candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab Now click on the application link Register and fill up the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

