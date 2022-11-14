Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Lecturer, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download their interview call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 425 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from November 17 to 23, 2022.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of the Lecturer, Civil Engineering written exam 2022 conducted on September 27, 2022. The answer keys were released on September 30.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 17th-23rd November, 2022 under Lecturer, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.