The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2023 online application process has started on the official website discoverlaw.in. The last date to apply for the exam is January 11, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023. LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. LSAT India will be offered twice in 2023 – once in January and again in June.

The registrations for the June session will conclude on May 26, 2023. Applicants can check the detailed schedule here.

Examination Fee Examination Fee For LSAT January 2023 Rs 3999 For LSAT January + June 2023 Rs 7998 PrepTest Rs 100 SuperPrep Online Rs 1199 LSAC LawPrepsm Silver Series 1 collection (containing 03 practice tests) Rs 1999 LSAC LawPrepsm Gold Series 1 collection (containing 05 practice tests) Rs 3499 LSAC LawPrepsm Platinum collection (containing 10 practice tests) Rs 6899

Steps to apply for LSAT India 2023

Visit the official website discoverlaw.in Click on the registration link for LSAT 2023 Create account using email and mobile number Fill the application form, pay fees Submit form and print a copy

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.