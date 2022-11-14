LSAT India 2023 registration begins at discoverlaw.in; check details here
LSAT 2023 online application process has started on the official website discoverlaw.in.
The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2023 online application process has started on the official website discoverlaw.in. The last date to apply for the exam is January 11, 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023. LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. LSAT India will be offered twice in 2023 – once in January and again in June.
The registrations for the June session will conclude on May 26, 2023. Applicants can check the detailed schedule here.
Examination Fee
|Examination
|Fee
|For LSAT January 2023
|Rs 3999
|For LSAT January + June 2023
|Rs 7998
|PrepTest
|Rs 100
|SuperPrep Online
|Rs 1199
|LSAC LawPrepsm Silver Series 1 collection (containing 03 practice tests)
|Rs 1999
|LSAC LawPrepsm Gold Series 1 collection (containing 05 practice tests)
|Rs 3499
|LSAC LawPrepsm Platinum collection (containing 10 practice tests)
|Rs 6899
Steps to apply for LSAT India 2023
- Visit the official website discoverlaw.in
- Click on the registration link for LSAT 2023
- Create account using email and mobile number
- Fill the application form, pay fees
- Submit form and print a copy
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.