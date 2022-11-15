Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 3, 2023, onwards in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 interview schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

