Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) exam 2022. The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Preliminary Keys is available at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC FSO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 7. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

The objections on the TSPSC FSO answer keys will be accepted online through the link provided on the TSPSC website from November 16-20, 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official,” the notice said.

Steps to download TSPSC FSO answer key 2022:

Visit official website tspsc.gov.in Go to FSO answer key link Login using Hall Ticket Number, TSPSC ID The TSPSC FSO answer key will appear on screen Download and match key with responses.

Here’s direct link to download TSPSC FSO answer key 2022.