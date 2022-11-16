National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of contractual ANMs. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in.



The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 12, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200 ANM vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 pass with 2 years training course of Assistant Nurse Midwife. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies