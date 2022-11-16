Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Junior Executive Assistant 2022. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 29 to December 2, 2022, through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE).

The exam will be held for a duration of 1 hour. The question paper will consist 40 questions carrying 2.5 marks each. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from November 19 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Executive Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.