National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of contractual ANMs. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in till December 11, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200 ANM vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 pass with 2 years training course of Assistant Nurse Midwife. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 1200 Contractual ANMs under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh”

Click on the “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.