Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level-5).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Business Administration or PG degree in Accounting.

There is no application fee required.

Here’s UKPSC Assistant Accountant notification 2022.

Steps to apply for the vacancies



Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Assistant Accountant Examination- 2022”

Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.