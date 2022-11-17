Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in from November 21 (5.00 PM).

The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 11, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 800 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Field Engineer (Electrical): 50

Field Engineer (Electronics & Communication): 15

Field Engineer (IT): 15

Field Supervisor (Electrical): 480

Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): 240

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 29 years as on December 11, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

FE – Electrical: Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

FE – Electronics & Communication: Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics and Communication discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/ OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

FE – IT: Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Information Technology discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

FS – Electrical: Full time Diploma in Electrical or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualifications like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

FS – Electronics & Communication: Full time Diploma in Electronics & Communication or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualifications like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the posts of Field Engineer (Electrical/E&T/IT) is Rs 400 and Rs 300 is applicable to the posts of Field Supervisor (Electrical/E&C).

Steps to apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2022

Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings” Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.