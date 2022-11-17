The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has declared the result of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP ADDET 2022 was held on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year, 415 seats are on offer.

Steps to download ADDET 2022 result

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result - Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADDET 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.