Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (Karyapalik) Direct and Backlog post for the Excise Department. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from December 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 24, 2022.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

MPPEB aims to fill up a total of 200 Excise Constable (Karyapalik) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 33 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 12th class pass or equivalent qualification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

