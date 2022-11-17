Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical officer under Advt No 30/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 17 to December 7.

HPSC has notified 10 vacancies for Senior Medical Officer in the ESI Health care Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is FPL-12 (78,800).

Here’s HPSC Senior Medical officer recruitment 2022 notification 30/2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 32-45 years as on December 7, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) M.D. or M.S. Degree or PG diploma recognized as such by MCI; and (ii) Registered as Medical Practioner with Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council in Indian Union; ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.