Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to announce the result of the Group 1 Preliminary exam 2022 soon. Candidates will be able to check and download the result from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 was held on October 16 in all 33 District centres of Telangana State. The provisional answer keys were released on October 29 and objections were invited till November 4.

Based on the review of challenges, the Commission released the final answer key on November 15.

After the result is announced, TSPSC will release the list of candidates who have cleared the prelims and are eligible to appear for the Group 1 Main exam.

The TSPSC Group 1 Main exam is likely to be held in the month of January/ February 2023 for candidates who clear the prelim exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies. The Commission said it has received a massive 3,80,202 applications for Group-I Service recruitment.