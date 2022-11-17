The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 13. Once released, candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Steps to download SSC CGL admit card 2022:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CGL’ – click on admit card link (when available) Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CGL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.