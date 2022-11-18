Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released hall tickets for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website biharscb.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager and 245 for Assistant (Multipurpose) posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website biharscb.co.in Go to the Career tab and click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card (Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager).” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download hall tickets.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.