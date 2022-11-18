National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of contractual Staff Nurse (Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website nhmmp.gov.in from November 25 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is December 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2284 Staff Nurse vacancies, of which 2056 posts are for Female candidates and 228 for Male candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed 10+2 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and have completed B.Sc Nursing. The candidates should be registered with Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council.

