The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) scheduled to be held on November 29, 2022. The examination will be conducted for the posts of different Departments, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No.s 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 & 01, 02, 03, 05 of 2021. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in from November 22 onwards.

“Final/Level-2 Admit Card would be released three (03) days prior to the exam date i.e 26th November, 2022, depicting the Name and Address of Exam Centre and can be downloaded from JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) at that time,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the admit card link for CBT exams Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

