West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2023 entrance exam will be held in April next year. Candidates can check the notice at the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2023 will be held on April 30 (Sunday) next year. The entrance exam is held for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

The date to start the online application will be announced later along with the release of the WBJEE 2023 Information bulletin. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for more updates.

WBJEEB conducts both the entrance examination and counselling for admission to Engineering and allied courses at participating institutions of the state.