The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued the exam date for the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) in various zone.

The FCI Manager Phase 1 exam will be held on December 10 and 17. The duration is 60 minutes.

The call letter for the online test for Phase-I indicating the date, time and venue of examination for each candidate can be downloaded from the official website 10 days prior to the date of examination onwards.

“It may please be noted that the above date is only tentative and may change as per administrative feasibility. The decision of the Corporation in this regard shall be final and binding,” the notice said.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 Manager vacancies.

Here’s FCI Manager exam notice.