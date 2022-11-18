HPSC PGT recruitment 2022: Over 3800 posts on offer in Haryana Cadre, read details
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under Advt No 33/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 21 to December 12.
HPSC has notified 3863 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in 8 different subjects for the rest of Haryana Cadre. The pay scale for the post is FPL 8 (Rs 47,600- 1,51,100).
Vacancy details
- Commerce: 180
- Computer Science: 1633
- Fine Arts: 580
- History: 220
- Mathematics: 250
- Music: 80
- Physical education: 680
- Political Science: 240
Here’s HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 notification 32/2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Age: 18-42 years as on December 12, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: i) Masters degree in relevant subject/field; ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent; iii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)/ School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).
A person who has passed STET/HTET without the qualification of B.Ed., before the notification of these rules, shall be considered eligible for the post of PGT in the case of direct recruitment.
Selection Process
HPSC will conduct a recruitment test in the second/third week of February 2023.
Application Fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.