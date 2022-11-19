Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for Group 5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 25 to December 1, 2022.

Direct link to Group 5 examination schedule.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,248 vacancies of Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other direct and backlog posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on “Test Admit Card - Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Paper Code Details & Time Table” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.