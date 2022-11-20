Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022 notified by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age for both posts is 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Patwari and Lekhpal is 28 years and 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Universed.

Here’s UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022: Advertisement and Syllabus (Recruitment)” Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal posts.