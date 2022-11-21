The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will today, November 21, commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineers under Advt no 06 of 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkssb.nic.in till December 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1045 vacancies.

The upper age limit to apply for the vacancies is 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Applicants can check their educational qualification, payscale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 550 is applicable for General Category etc. and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.

Steps to apply for JKSSB JE Vacancy 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on Advt 06 of 2022 application link Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.