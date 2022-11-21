The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon release the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 examination result. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results today, November 21 (4.00 PM) from the official website www.icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.”

The CSEET November 2022 session was conducted on November 12 and 14, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CSEET November 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.