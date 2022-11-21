Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Preliminary examination on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from November 25 onwards.

The last date to apply for the examination is December 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.