The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacancies, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on admit card link under “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination, screening and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.