Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the Subordinate Services Group B Main PSI Exam 2021. Candidates can check the result at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 for the Police Sub-Inspector post was held on July 9 and 17.

The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks category-wise for the PSI Main exam.

Steps to download MPSC PSI result 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examinations/Recruitment’ Click on the PDF button for Group B Main Examination 2021 - Police Sub Inspector - Result The MPSC Group B PSI result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC PSI result 2022.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.