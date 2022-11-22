The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for the posts of Horticulture Technician Grade-IV and Junior Stenographer. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Horticulture Technician, Junior Stenographer exams are scheduled to be held on November 29, 2022. The Level-I admit cards of the candidates for the said examination have been uploaded on the official website.

“Final/Level-2 Admit Card would be released three (03) days prior to the exam date i.e 26th November, 2022, depicting the Name and Address of Exam Centre and can be downloaded from JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) at that time,” reads the notification.

Moreover, a Mock Test link for the Computer Based written Test Examination has also been created for the convenience of the candidates and can be accessed through the Admit Card download link available on the official website of JKSSB for the candidates to get familiar with the examination interface.

Steps to download JKSSB CBT admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the admit card link for CBT exams Login using application ID and date of birth The JKSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

